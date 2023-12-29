(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), By Source (Non-Animal, Animal), By Grade, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global hyaluronic acid raw material market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing use of hyaluronic acid in various medical applications, such as osteoarthritis, wound healing, postoperative adhesion, tympanic membrane repair, tumor diagnosis, fracture healing, and soft tissue repair is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The orthopedics segment dominated the overall market in 2015 with the highest revenue generation. The increasing geriatric population base, rising incidence of osteoarthritis, and growing adoption of viscosupplements in the treatments contribute to the large market share of this segment. Furthermore, the drug delivery segment is projected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period with a significantly higher CAGR. The increasing R&D activities focusing on targeted drug delivery systems and growing usage of hyaluronic acid in anti-cancer drug delivery is expected to contribute to the market growth.

The increasing women population of age 35 to 65 years across the globe engenders a greater demand for anti-aging cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. Owing to the distinctive viscoelastic and moisturizing properties coupled with lower toxicity levels offered by hyaluronic acid-based products, the demand for this polymer in dermal fillers as well as in the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux is expected to experience growth. Thus, it is anticipated that the need for such products will serve as a high impact driver for the hyaluronic acid products over the forecast period. Based on the statistics of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in 2014, there were approximately 20 million cosmetic procedures performed globally, of which nearly 13.5% of the procedures were HA-based non-surgical procedures.

Some of the top countries recording a majority of the aesthetic treatments in 2014 were the U.S., Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Germany, France, and Colombia. Medical tourism for cosmetic surgery in the U.S. plays a very important role in aiding the uptake of HA-based products and procedures, which is expected to drive the market in the coming few years.

The orthopedics segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 39.7% owing to the growing adoption of technologically advanced drugs coupled with the wide usage of hyaluronic acid in the treatment procedures of osteoarthritis.

The introduction of FDA-approved hyaluronic acid-based viscosupplements such as ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC is expected to boost usage over the next 8 years Some of the key market players are Salix Pharmaceuticals; ALLERGAN; Lifecore Biomedical, LLC; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Smith & Nephew; Maruha Nichiro Corporation; Ferring B.V.; SEIKAGAKU; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Zimmer Biomet; and others Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



