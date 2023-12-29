IAS Officer Accused Of Harassing Female Employee In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 29 (IANS) A female government employee has accused her senior IAS officer of mental harassment and filed a complaint with Chief Election Officer (CEO) in Assam.

The accused has refuted the claims of harassment while another higher official said that he is yet to receive a formal official complaint letter.

Daridi Deb Roy, the lady employee working as a circle officer in Bijni area in the Chirang district has accused in the letter,“Unable to perform the assigned duties for the few days due to severe depression resulting from mental harassment and humiliation from IAS officer Abhishek Jain.”

In her letter, Deb Roy has narrated a series of incidents and alleged that Jain misbehaved on multiple occasions.

As per the letter, Abhishek Jain contacted Daradi Deb Roy on December 16, 2023, with a question regarding a land allocation issue.

The circle officer further claimed that the IAS official hung up the phone without allowing the case to be presented and spoke in a scary and intimidating tone.

The female officer also said that she was the target of an attempt by Jain to bar her from departmental work by removing her from a social media group meant for work linked to the office.

Daradi Deb Roy also mentioned that she fears psychologically that the IAS officer may take advantage of her failure to fulfil a duty as an occasion to chastise and humiliate her once more.

She wrote in the letter,“With a constant fear, I will not be able to perform my duties well and serve the people of Bijni to the fullest. Hence requesting to intervene as my mental health is deteriorating which in turn is affecting my physical health as I have been having sleepless nights due to anxiety, stress and trauma.”

“I have reached a breakdown point now leading to severe depression as well as suicidal tendencies at times,” the letter added.

Reacting to the allegations, Jain said:“I have given few duties to perform for public welfare following which few allegations have come up against me and I will give a written reply in which everything will be clear.”

Meanwhile, Debajit Barua, the additional Chief Election Officer in Assam told IANS on Friday,“I have seen the complaint letter only in the media circle; however, I have not officially received it yet.”

