Libya's Acting FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya, H E Al Taher Salem Al Baour met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya H E Khaled Mohammed Al Dosari, on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

