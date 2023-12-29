               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Libya's Acting FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador


12/29/2023 4:13:15 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya, H E Al Taher Salem Al Baour met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya H E Khaled Mohammed Al Dosari, on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

