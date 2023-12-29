Tajik FM, Qatar's Envoy Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan H E Sirojiddin Muhriddin met Ambassador of Qatar to Tajikistan H E Mubarak bin Abdulrahman Al Nasr yesterday. The meeting focused on Qatar-Tajikistan cooperation and relations.
MENAFN29122023000063011010ID1107667709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.