Tajik FM, Qatar's Envoy Discuss Ties


12/29/2023 4:13:14 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan H E Sirojiddin Muhriddin met Ambassador of Qatar to Tajikistan H E Mubarak bin Abdulrahman Al Nasr yesterday. The meeting focused on Qatar-Tajikistan cooperation and relations.

