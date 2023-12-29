The Swiss Government's Treasure Chest

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Die Schatztruhe der Schweizer Regierung



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Italiano (it) Il tesoro del Governo svizzeroPусский (ru) Пещера сокровищ швейцарского правительства

Since the mid-19th century, Swiss ministers have been receiving diplomatic gifts of all sorts from visiting dignitaries - some of them works of art. These are part of the Federal Art Collection, stored in what the head of the collection calls an "Ali Baba's cave" in Bern. SWI swissinfo journalist Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi was allowed in to see the treasures for herself.





You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more