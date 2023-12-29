               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Swiss Government's Treasure Chest


12/29/2023 4:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Die Schatztruhe der Schweizer Regierung

  • Italiano (it) Il tesoro del Governo svizzero
  • Pусский (ru) Пещера сокровищ швейцарского правительства
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    Since the mid-19th century, Swiss ministers have been receiving diplomatic gifts of all sorts from visiting dignitaries - some of them works of art. These are part of the Federal Art Collection, stored in what the head of the collection calls an "Ali Baba's cave" in Bern. SWI swissinfo journalist Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi was allowed in to see the treasures for herself.


    You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

    Read more

    MENAFN29122023000210011054ID1107667696


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search