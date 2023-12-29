The Swiss Government's Treasure Chest

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Deutsch
(de)
Die Schatztruhe der Schweizer Regierung
Italiano
(it)
Il tesoro del Governo svizzero
Pусский
(ru)
Пещера сокровищ швейцарского правительства
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
Since the mid-19th century, Swiss ministers have been receiving diplomatic gifts of all sorts from visiting dignitaries - some of them works of art. These are part of the Federal Art Collection, stored in what the head of the collection calls an "Ali Baba's cave" in Bern. SWI swissinfo journalist Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi was allowed in to see the treasures for herself.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
Read more
MENAFN29122023000210011054ID1107667696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.