Share Repurchase Programme


12/29/2023 4:01:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nørresundby, 29 December 2023
Announcement no. 24/2023


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258.528
Accumulated share in the programme,
latest announcement 		29.200 2.064.114
18. december 2023 2.300 68,91 158.493
19. december 2023 2.400 69,19 166.056
20. december 2023 2.200 69,25 152.350
21. december 2023 1.636 68,62 112.262
22. december 2023 2.000 68,66 137.320
27. december 2023 2.000 68,54 137.080
28. december 2023 2.000 68,45 136.900
Accumulated under the programme 43.736 70,07 3.064.575
RTX total shares 8.467.838
RTX Treasury shares 302.264 3,6% of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

