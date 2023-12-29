Ram Mandir Consecration Preparations In Pics: Flowers, Lights Give 'Divine Look' To Ayodhya Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Uttar Pradesh: Temple town Ayodhya is being decked up with flowers, lights, and sculptures to give it a“divine look” ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, December 30, to inaugurate an international airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station the city prepares for the grand consecration ceremony next month, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened, and beautified roads in Ayodhya, including the Ram Path to enhance accessibility to the upcoming Ram Temple in the city.A grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the prime minister. A massive crowd is expected to descend in Ayodhya close to the consecration ceremony on January 22 and the city is getting decked up for the big day Thursday, a string of orange and yellow marigolds were being wrapped around ornamental lamp posts installed on the median of a redeveloped road stretch, now christened Ram Path. These lamp posts carry design elements on top that depict religious symbols decoration will be carried out today as well and scores of workers drawn from different parts of the country toiled at Ram Katha Park to meticulously put together the flowers into artistic formations designs used in making these decorations are inspired by the image of Lord Ram, his bow and arrow, Lord Hanuman, and religious tilak, among other patterns to PTI, a worker from Sitapur Lalit Kumar Singh who has been working on the floral decorations that will be used in various parts of the city, said, Ayodhya will bear a \"divine look\" on December 30.“I have made many decorative designs, including a floral image of Lord Ram holding his bow and arrow. It took 40-45 minutes and about 7-8 kg of flowers,” he said, adding that these items will be used for decoration along Ram Path, Dharm Path, at the airport, and at the railway station, among other places.A few hundred workers are doing the job and about 300 quintals of flowers have been brought from Kolkata, Delhi, Ghazipur, and other places,\" he added a dais of the Ram Katha Park, a group of workers were busy making floral patterns hung on wooden frames. One design depicted a 'bow and arrow' made using marigolds and leaves, other depicted different aspects of Lord Ram's life.A set of imposing sun-themed columns -- 'Surya Stambhs' -- are being installed along a prominent street in the holy city posters bearing images of the upcoming Ram temple and the new airport and a message that hails Ayodhya as a city of \"Maryada, Dharm, and Sanskriti\" have been put up in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

