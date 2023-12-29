Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's Idol To Be Chosen Today Ahead Of Temple Consecration Check How It Will Be Selected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The idol of Ram Lalla will be selected on December 29. Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will choose it through voting. The chosen idol will be a central figure in the Ram temple's consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 trust, responsible for the temple's construction and management, will host this pivotal meeting. Three distinct designs, each crafted by a different sculptor, will be presented for selection. The design that garners the majority vote will earn the honour of being enshrined in the temple Read: Ayodhya decked up to welcome PM Modi; ₹1 crore projects to be unveiledChampat Rai, the trust's secretary, revealed earlier that the idol, depicting Lord Ram as a five-year-old (Ram Lalla), will stand 51 inches tall. The winning design will embody divineness and a youthful essence, as stated by Rai.\"The one that has the best divineness and has a childlike look about it will be selected,\" ANI quoted him as saying Misra reviewed the ongoing construction at the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the surrounding complex. This inspection, conducted on Thursday, preludes both the temple's consecration and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imminent visit to Ayodhya Read: Ram Mandir consecration preparations in pics: Flowers, lights give 'divine look' to Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit\"The work is not being done hastily, rather it is being done qualitatively by investing enough time into it,\" the chairman of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee told ANI emphasised the quality-focused approach of the construction, which is categorised into three phases. The first phase is set for completion by December 2023, with the second phase involving the temple's construction beginning in January. The third phase will address the broader complex construction Read: Ayodhya's new airport to be named 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham'Officials received instructions from Misra to ensure the timely completion of security arrangements and the construction of the 'welcome gate' and canopy on Janmabhoomi Path Temple consecration ceremonyThe consecration ceremony, spanning seven days, will start on January 16. It starts with the atonement ceremony hosted by the temple trust. A series of rituals, including the 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship and offerings to cows, will be held along the Saryu River.

Also Read: Ayodhya: UP bans sale of liquor within 84-Kosi Parikrama circuit of Ram MandirA procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) is set to reach Ayodhya on January 17. It will mark the beginning of a series of traditional rituals culminating in the deity's consecration on January 22.(With ANI inputs)

