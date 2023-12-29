Mangaluru Airport Conducts Security Check In Response To Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Airport authorities at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) initiated a security check following the receipt of an email claiming the presence of explosives on an aircraft at the airport, as confirmed by the police reported by PTI, Police said that Mangaluru was one among the multiple airports in the country that received similar emails on Tuesday night by the sender who claimed to be a terrorist group named 'Funing'.The email from '...' read:“There are explosives inside of one of your planes. But also inside of your airport. The explosives are well hidden, and they will go off in a few hours. I will kill you all. WE ARE A TERRORIST GROUP CALLED; 'Funing'.”Also Read: Mumbai Airport receives T2 bombing 'threat', sender demands USD 1 million in BitcoinThe airport authorities noticed the email at 11.20 am Wednesday and immediately informed the city police, who carried out a detailed search at the airport police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said,“Security was tightened outside the airport by setting up additional check posts. An anti-sabotage check and bomb detection and disposal squad check were carried out.”Also Read: NIA receives mail threatening terror attack in Mumbai, probe onFollowing a meeting between the Bajpe police inspector and airport authorities, a case was registered by the Bajpe police based on a complaint from the Adani airport authorities. The case pertains to an offense punishable under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the registration was done after obtaining permission from the local court.(With inputs from PTI)

