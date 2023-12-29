EAM S Jaishankar Stresses Developing International Relations With 'Indian Characteristics'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasized the need to shape international relations with Indian characteristics. He highlighted that his \"major preoccupation\" is to dedicate more time to exploring India's reservoir of culture and knowledge also mentioned that in the current geopolitical landscape, it is crucial for countries to establish a direct understanding of each other reported by ANI, Jaishankar made remarks while addressing the round-table conference in St Petersburg,“Part of it is communication, relationship building, understanding each other...we speak today of multipolar world, so there is a rebalancing in the world. It's not a world that is dominated by few countries, societies, traditions. In this rebalancing, it is also important...to develop international relations with Indian characteristics is my major pre occupation.”Also Read: 'PM Modi willing to do his utmost to resolve Russia-Ukraine issue by peaceful means,' says Putin | 10 pointsEAM made these remarks during a round table conference with Indologists in St Petersburg, Russia. It's noteworthy that Indologists are scholars specializing in disciplines such as Indian literature, Indian history, and Indian philosophy the round-table conference, Jaishankar said,“Given the geopolitical state of the world, it is today particularly important that we have a direct understanding of each other than other countries, or societies and other nations. To me, Indology is something beyond knowledge and scholarship, beyond culture and tradition. It's an effort and investment to directly first-hand understand society, which is very important.”Also Read: Can Indians living abroad apply for dual citizenship? EAM Jaishankar says THISEmphasising the role of intellectuals, Jaishankar further said that more people need to step up and provide directions.“At the end of the day, the intellectual, their role, the scholar's contribution are very important. While the school may be a demonstration of that, I think we also need examples of who will set those directions,” the EAM said also mentioned that India is on the verge of becoming a USD 4 trillion economy, and New Delhi's endeavors are directed towards achieving developed country status in the next 25 years Read: Watch: EAM S Jaishankar speaks on India giving consular access to Nikhil Gupta, presently in Czech custody“Today, when you look at India, we have an economy that is approaching 4 trillion dollars. If you look at how digital India has become, you can see the pace of change, including in education. For the last ten years in India, every day two new colleges are established. So that is the pace where education is concerned and it's not just in education,” Jaishankar said added,“You can see our effort is to ensure that in the next 25 years, we are successful and become a developed country. A developed country doesn't just mean a developed economy; it is also a country that is aware, conscious and proud of its traditions, heritage and culture.”(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN29122023007365015876ID1107667665