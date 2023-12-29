Rehearsals For 75Th Republic Day Begin From Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Republic Day 2024: In 2024, 75th Republic Day parade is slated to take place on January 26 which will be marked by a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

The rehearsals for it commenced on Friday, December 28 read: AAP accuses Centre of discrimination as Delhi, Punjab tableaus get excluded from Republic Day paradeToday morning near India Gate and Kartavya Path, security forces carried out the Republic Day parade rehearsals amid dense fog and winter chill. In view of the upcoming Republic Day celebration Delhi Police and security agencies organised mock drills at important vital installations. These drills were also carried out in market areas to sensitise the general public to remain alert and augment anti-terrorism measures read: US President Joe Biden to miss 26 January Republic Day parade in IndiaDelhi Police East District on Thursday executed a mock drill at V3S Mall Nirman Vihar. This mock drill for security preparedness also included teams of Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Traffic Police, Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Cats Ambulance, and SWAT Cammondos Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Friday, said the BJP-led central government has rejected the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab for the Republic Day parade in order to \"exact revenge on the AAP\". He said, \"The tableau of Delhi, which is the capital of the country, was rejected by the Centre read: India invites French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest for Republic Day 2024 celebrationsDelhi's tableau was rejected for the 2022 parade and then for the 2023 parade and now it has been rejected again for the 2024 parade,\" reported PTI. According to officials the last time Delhi's tableau was featured in the parade was in the year 2021 that showcased the Shahjahanabad redevelopment project. Bharadwaj said that Delhi's tableau this year wanted to showcase schools in the city and the Mohalla Clinic model the tableau row, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Sunil Jakhar, on Thursday said,“The reason for the tableau being rejected is the photographs of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann inside the tableau,” reported ANI. He added, \"Republic Day parade is not a platform for self-endorsement or advertisement.\"

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

