Ram Mandir Consecration: No Decision Yet On Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Attending Event In Ayodhya


12/29/2023 4:01:12 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With just weeks left for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, reports arrived that there is no decision yet on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi attending the event, news agency PTI quoted sources.
The consecration ceremony is to be held on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a breaking news, it will be updated shortly.

