Karnataka High Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife Over Refusing To Cook Midnight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka High Court overturned a lower court's judgment and awarded life imprisonment to a man who brutally murdered his wife for refusing to cook at midnight. The case, involving Kamala and Ravi from Kodagu, unfolded a tragic incident on December 30, 2013, in Alakaddi, Sulya Taluk.

The shocking incident transpired when Ravi, awakening at 2 AM and hungry, demanded that Kamala prepare food. Upon her refusal, a fit of rage led him to violently assault her. The Court, led by Justice HB Prabhakar Shastri in response to a criminal appeal by the state government, deemed the attack as intentional murder rather than an impulse.

Justice HB Prabhakar Shastri heading the division bench, emphasized that the severity of the assault - involving multiple injuries inflicted on Kamala's body, strangulation, and suffocation - indicated the accused's conscious knowledge of the potentially lethal consequences of his actions.

The High Court's ruling highlighted the accused's behaviour post the crime, emphasizing his lack of remorse and the absence of attempts to aid Kamala after the assault. These actions pointed to a premeditated intent to kill, leading to the imposition of life imprisonment for the crime of murder.

Background of the case:

The case had initially reached the 5th Additional District and Sessions Court in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada, where Ravi had been sentenced to five years in prison, attributed to an act of impulse. The High Court, however, intervened following an appeal by the investigating officer, Sulya Circle Police Inspector, contesting the leniency of the initial judgment.

The Government prosecutor, P. Tejesh, presented the case before the High Court, contesting the previous ruling and advocating for a more severe penalty in light of the evidence and circumstances surrounding Kamala's tragic demise.