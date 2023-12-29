Bigg Boss 17 Update: Munawar Faruqui Proposes Ayesha Khan; Asks If Latter's Family Will Accept Him; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan engaged in a candid conversation about their relationship, sparking a buzz among viewers. As Ayesha, rumored to be Munawar's girlfriend, entered the reality show, dynamics within the house underwent a significant shift.

Addressing the issues between them, Munawar took the opportunity to discuss the possibility of a future together with Ayesha. He questioned her about whether their families would accept their relationship if they managed to resolve their issues. Ayesha responded by inquiring about Munawar's genuine intent to mend things, to which he expressed his willingness to do so if given the chance.

Ayesha had previously levied serious allegations against Munawar, accusing him of 'double dating.' According to her, Munawar initially approached her on social media for a music video collaboration before entering Bigg Boss 17. However, she claimed that the proposed project never materialized, and during their second meeting, Munawar professed his love for her.

The plot thickened when Ayesha confronted Munawar about his relationship with his alleged girlfriend, Nazila. Munawar reportedly assured Ayesha that he was no longer involved with Nazila. Ayesha later discovered through social media that Munawar had been in a relationship with Nazila while simultaneously dating her.

The revelation left Ayesha feeling deceived, as she stated, "I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter's account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her."