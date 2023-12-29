Khalistani Radicals Fire 14 Rounds At Lakshmi Narayan Temple Chief Satish Kumar's House In Surrey: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident that unfolded on Thursday night in Surrey, Canada, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Satish Kumar, became the target of a brazen assault. Suspected Khalistani radicals reportedly fired at least 14 gunshots at Kumar's residence, leaving it visibly damaged. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the culprits and their motivations.

The attack took place at Kumar's residence, with the assailants targeting the house with a barrage of gunfire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the severity of the incident. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) swiftly responded to the scene, launching a comprehensive investigation to gather forensic evidence, interview witnesses, and review CCTV footage in the surrounding area.

Satish Kumar, of Indian origin, serves as the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, a prominent cultural and religious institution in Surrey. As a respected member of the community, Kumar's role at the temple and his contributions to the cultural fabric of the region have made him a figure of significance within the Indo-Canadian community.

While the motives behind the attack remain unclear, speculations arise regarding potential links to Khalistani radicals. The Sikh separatist movement, seeking an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, has been a source of tension within the Indian diaspora. It is crucial for investigators to delve into any potential connections to determine the motives and ideology behind this targeted assault.

The RCMP's prompt response to the incident highlights the gravity with which Canadian authorities are treating the matter. Conducting a thorough investigation, law enforcement is leaving no stone unturned to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack.



The incident has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the Indo-Canadian community, particularly among members of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir. Community leaders and residents are expressing concern over the safety and security of their religious and cultural institutions.