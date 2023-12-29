'Sick And Tired...': Hina Khan Shares Picture Of Swollen Hand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hina Khan earlier shared news of her hospitalization due to a high fever, currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. In a recent health update, the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" actress provided insights into her recovery, featuring a photo of her swollen hand adorned with multiple intravenous tubes.

In the caption she wrote, "Multiple doses of medication at a time..swollen hands..koi jagah bachi hai..sick n tired.. #onedayatatime."







In an earlier heartfelt Instagram post, Hina initially informed her followers about her hospital stay, expressing determination to bounce back stronger. The accompanying images included a thermometer indicating her body temperature at 102 degrees Celsius and another of Hina sitting on the hospital bed, gazing away from the camera. Adding a touch of gratitude, the actress shared a snapshot of a Starbucks coffee mug specially served to her at the hospital, thanking for the thoughtful gesture.









This marks the second time in recent months that Hina has found herself in the hospital, as an earlier health update in October showed her dressed in hospital attire with a bandage on her hand, accompanied by an optimistic caption without revealing specific details.

Hina Khan, celebrated for her role as Akshara in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," has left her mark on popular shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2," "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8," and "Bigg Boss 11." Recently, she graced the screen in the film "Country Of Blind" and took on the role of a challenger in "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13."

