New Year 2024: 7 Places To Visit In Jordan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrate the New Year in Jordan, where ancient marvels meet modern allure! Ring in the year amidst Petra's rose-hued splendor, embark on desert adventures in Wadi Rum, and experience the vibrant cultural tapestry of Amman. Dive into the rejuvenating waters of the Dead Sea and explore the Roman treasures of Jerash
This UNESCO World Heritage site known as Rose City for its pink sandstone cliffs, Petra is famous for its ancient architecture, rock-cut structures, including the iconic Treasury
Also known as the Valley of the Moon, Wadi Rum is a stunning desert landscape with unique rock formations and dramatic sand dunes
Jordan's capital city is a blend of modern and ancient. Explore the historical sites like the Roman Theatre and the Citadel
Known for its high salt concentration, the Dead Sea offers a unique floating experience. Relax in the mineral-rich mud and enjoy the therapeutic properties of the water
This well-preserved Roman city is one of the best examples of Roman architecture outside of Italy. Walk through the ancient streets, marvel at the temples, theaters, and arches
Aqaba is Jordan's Red Sea resort. Enjoy snorkeling or diving to explore the vibrant coral reefs, relax on the sandy beaches
Known as the City of Mosaics, Madaba is famous for its Byzantine and Umayyad mosaics. Visit the St. George's Church to see the Madaba Map, a mosaic map of the Holy Land
