Kerala: Actor-Politician Suresh Gopi Moves High Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail Over Misconduct Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Actor and politician Suresh Gopi approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in case of alleged misconduct with a woman journalist in Kozhikode. The anticipatory bail plea was filed in the context of serious charges against Suresh Gopi in this case.

Suresh Gopi approached the court in the context of including IPC section 354 in the charge sheet. The petition also states that this section was not included when he was called for questioning. The vacation bench of the High Court will consider the petition today.

The woman journalist filed a complaint with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the women's commissioner on October 27. In the complaint, she alleged that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder twice during a press meet. The journalist initially moved away, but Suresh Gopi again tried to put his hand on her shoulder.



The police registered a case under Section 354 A on the complaint that Suresh Gopi had touched him with bad intentions. After the incident became controversial, Suresh Gopi apologized to the journalist. However, the journalist went ahead with the legal action pointing out that Suresh Gopi's was only an explanation and not an apology. Then on the morning of October 28, the journalist complained to the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner.

The Nadakkavu police registered a case against Suresh Gopi under Section 354A of the IPC for sexual harassment which includes imprisonment for two years or a fine or both.

As per police reports the actor's arrest was not formally documented. Instead, he was served a notice under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code. The officer explained that in cases where the potential punishment is less than seven years, the accused can be released without actual arrest by issuing a notice under section 41A of the CrPC.

The police further stated that the recording of the actor's statement has been completed, and at present, there is no directive for him to appear again in connection with the matter. Meanwhile, hundreds of party members including women were gathered in front of the police station during the interrogation.