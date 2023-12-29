Kerala: Maoist Killed In Encounter With Thunderbolt Group In Kannur's Ayyankunnu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: A Maoist poster claimed that one person belonging to their group was killed in an encounter between the Thunderbolt and the Maoists in Kannur's Ayyankunnu. The encounter took place on November 13 at 9:50 am. In a poster put up in Tirunelli, the Maoists claimed that a comrade named Kavitha (Lakshmi) was killed.

An encounter broke out between Maoists and Kerala Police's specialist unit Thunderbolt at Uruppumkutty Forest in Ayyankunnu Panchayat. Two Maoists reportedly suffered injuries in the encounter. There was a loud explosion and gunfire, according to the locals.



The poster also promises revenge will be taken

for Kavitha's

death at Aralam. The poster was pasted at Gundika Parambu Colony in Tirunelli. A group of six people reached Gundika Parambu Colony late last night. DIG Putta Vimaladitya had stated on that day that some people were injured in the clash that took place in Ayyankunnu.

Officials said that the Maoists fired at the Thunderbolt team which was patrolling in the forest and the Thunderbolt had to counter fire at the Maoists.

After the encounter, when the Maoists retreated, the Thunderbolt team inspected this place. A piece of bone from a woman's hand was recovered from there. It is suspected that the injured person may have been killed and the body may have been buried by the Maoists in the forest. The police also believe that the death may have occurred without seeking treatment.

Three guns were found at the scene of the shooting during the investigation.