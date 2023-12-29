               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Oranges To Apples: 7 Fruits To Boost Immunity Naturally This Winter


12/29/2023 4:00:46 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Oranges to Apples, 7 fruits to boost immunity naturally this Winter! From the vitamin C powerhouse of citrus fruits to the antioxidant-rich berries and the fiber-packed apples, this lineup of winter fruits fortifies your immune system

Citrus fruits are abundant in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system by promoting the production of white blood cells



Kiwi is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber. It also contains a variety of antioxidants, helping to enhance immune function

Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries)

Berries are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C and polyphenols. These compounds contribute to a healthy immune system and protect the body from oxidative stress

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins. These compounds have anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties

Apples

Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamin C. The soluble fiber in apples, known as pectin, can help support a healthy gut, which is crucial for overall immune function

Grapes

Grapes contain resveratrol, a compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They also provide vitamin C and other beneficial nutrients for immune health

Persimmons

Persimmons are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber. These nutrients contribute to a strong immune system and overall well-being

