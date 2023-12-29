(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Oranges to Apples, 7 fruits to boost immunity naturally this Winter! From the vitamin C powerhouse of citrus fruits to the antioxidant-rich berries and the fiber-packed apples, this lineup of winter fruits fortifies your immune system
From Oranges to Apples, discover 7 winter fruits boosting immunity naturally! Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they're your delicious defense this season
Citrus fruits are abundant in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system by promoting the production of white blood cells
Kiwi is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber. It also contains a variety of antioxidants, helping to enhance immune function
Berries are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C and polyphenols. These compounds contribute to a healthy immune system and protect the body from oxidative stress
Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins. These compounds have anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties
Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamin C. The soluble fiber in apples, known as pectin, can help support a healthy gut, which is crucial for overall immune function
Grapes contain resveratrol, a compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They also provide vitamin C and other beneficial nutrients for immune health
Persimmons are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber. These nutrients contribute to a strong immune system and overall well-being
MENAFN29122023007385015968ID1107667624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.