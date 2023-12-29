IND Vs SA, 2Nd Test: Boost For India As Jadeja Starts Training; Likely To Be Available For Cape Town Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite the gloom surrounding the Indian cricket team after a disappointing defeat in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion, there's a ray of hope with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja likely to make a comeback for the second Test in Cape Town, starting January 3.

Jadeja had to sit out the opening Test due to an "upper back spasm" reported on the first day at Supersport Park. However, on the third day of the first Test, observers at the ground witnessed Jadeja actively participating in the warm-up session, showing no signs of discomfort. The all-rounder engaged in multiple 30 to 40-meter short strides and various fitness drills during the morning session, indicating a positive turn of events for his potential return.

A particularly reassuring development was witnessed during the lunch break on the third day as Ravindra Jadeja showcased his bowling prowess. Joining forces with reserve pacer Mukesh Kumar, Jadeja spent close to 20 minutes bowling on a practice track under the keen observation of the team's strength and conditioning coach, Rajnikant.

Despite employing a two-step run-up, Jadeja exhibited consistent precision in hitting the spot. Notably, he demonstrated the ability to generate turn on a few occasions, adding to the optimism surrounding his return to the playing eleven.

A notable observation during the brief bowling session was that Jadeja displayed no signs of hesitancy or discomfort.

The absence of all-rounder Jadeja was keenly felt by India during their disappointing innings and 32-run defeat in the first Test. Although Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 19 overs, securing 1 for 40, he failed to pose a significant threat as Marco Jansen and Dean Elgar comfortably handled his deliveries.

While Jadeja, in his bowling role, may not have caused significant damage, his potential impact as a batter, known for playing crucial knocks at positions 6 and 7 in SENA countries, could have made a difference.

With four days remaining before the commencement of the second Test, there is a strong possibility that he will feature in the match.