Frequent handwashing to staying warm: 7 ways to prevent Common Cold

In the winter, safeguarding against the common cold is paramount. Adopting practical measures can fortify your defenses. From diligent handwashing to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, these habits are your shield against seasonal viruses, fostering well-being in the face of cold weather challenges

Wash hands for 20s with soap, post coughing, restroom use, and before eating. Use hand sanitizer if soap is unavailable

Refrain from touching eyes, nose, and mouth, minimizing virus entry points

Cover coughs/sneezes with tissues or elbow, dispose properly, and wash hands promptly

Eat balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get sufficient sleep to support a robust immune system

Drink water to keep mucous membranes moist, while limiting alcohol and caffeine intake

Dress in layers for cold weather, preventing immune suppression due to exposure

Maintain distance from sick individuals and stay home when unwell to curb the spread of infection