Frequent Handwashing To Staying Warm: 7 Ways To Prevent Common Cold


12/29/2023 4:00:44 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the winter, safeguarding against the common cold is paramount. Adopting practical measures can fortify your defenses. From diligent handwashing to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, these habits are your shield against seasonal viruses, fostering well-being in the face of cold weather challenges

Frequent handwashing to staying warm: 7 ways to prevent Common Cold

Winter calls for robust defenses against the common cold. From hand hygiene to healthy living, these practices form a shield for well-being in colder months

Frequent Handwashing

Wash hands for 20s with soap, post coughing, restroom use, and before eating. Use hand sanitizer if soap is unavailable

Avoid Touching Your Face

Refrain from touching eyes, nose, and mouth, minimizing virus entry points

Practice Respiratory Hygiene

Cover coughs/sneezes with tissues or elbow, dispose properly, and wash hands promptly

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Eat balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get sufficient sleep to support a robust immune system

Stay Hydrated

Drink water to keep mucous membranes moist, while limiting alcohol and caffeine intake

Bundle Up and Stay Warm

Dress in layers for cold weather, preventing immune suppression due to exposure

Avoid Close Contact

Maintain distance from sick individuals and stay home when unwell to curb the spread of infection

