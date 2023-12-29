New Year 2024 Eve: 7 Healthier Snacks For Low-Calorie Celebration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indulge in a healthy New Year's celebration with these guilt-free, tasty munchies - delicious, satisfying, and perfect for a joyful festive experience.

Savor the spice with masala-roasted chickpeas-crispy, flavorful, and packed with plant-based protein.

Swap traditional chips for whole grain pita chips paired with a salsa. Whole grains provide more nutrients and fiber, and salsa is a low-calorie alternative to creamy dips.

Make mini Cucumber Canapes and top them with light spreads like tzatziki or low-fat cream cheese. Add a garnish of cherry tomatoes or fresh herbs for a guilt-free appetizer.

A dessert made of greek yogurt with a mix of fresh berries. Greek yogurt is rich in protein, while berries bring a natural sweetness along with essential vitamins.

Make caprese skewers featuring cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves. Drizzle it with a balsamic glaze for a burst of flavor without the excess calories.

Swap traditional potato chips for a healthier alternative by baking sweet potato slices until crispy. Sweet potatoes are not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and fiber.

Fresh vegetable sticks such as carrots, bell peppers etc served with a side of hummus. Hummus is

a tasty dip and also a healthier alternative to traditional creamy dressings