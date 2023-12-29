Modi In Ayodhya, Traffic Curbs In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 29 (IANS) Traffic in Lucknow will remain disrupted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ayodhya on Saturday.

“Due to VVIP movement, traffic diversions would be in place in Lucknow on Saturday,” the Lucknow Traffic Police said in a Press release.

The diversions would be in place from the midnight of December 29, the traffic police said.

According to the release, buses/big/heavy vehicles coming from Sitapur Road will be prohibited from going towards Barabanki/Ayodhya.

These vehicles will go through Bhitauli, Engineering College, Tedhipulia and Behta intersections via Kursi Road, Sultanpur via Kisan Path.

People will also be able to reach their destination via Purvanchal Expressway.

Buses, big and heavy vehicles coming from Kanpur side will be restricted from moving towards Barabanki/Ayodhya and would be allowed to proceed via Junabganj turn, Mohanlalganj town, Gosaiganj town intersections and towards Sultanpur Road via Purvanchal Expressway.

The diversions for small vehicles would be enforced from 6 a.m. on December 30. Vehicles going from Lucknow via Barabanki towards Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Gorakhpur will be prohibited from going through Ayodhya. These vehicles will be allowed to proceed to their destination from Barabanki via Gonda.

