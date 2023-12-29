Guests In Ayodhya To Be Gifted 'Ayodhya Darshan' Literature

(MENAFN- IANS) Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 29 (IANS) Guests at the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will have the opportunity for 'Ayodhya Darshan' through the renowned Gita Press literature that will be gifted to them.

The manager of Gita Press, Lalmani Tiwari, said that 'Ayodhya Darshan' includes a brief history of Ayodhya and highlights the significance of the pilgrimage through the topic entitled 'Ayodhya Mahatyam', along with other information about religious places like Hanuman Garhi and Hanuman Bagh.

Tiwari emphasised that the life and sacrifice of Lord Ram reflect the true essence of Indian culture, recalling Mahatma Gandhi's call for Ram Rajya after Swaraj.

Ayodhya darshan will also provide information about dharamshala hotels, trains and bus services from different cities to Ayodhya.

Gita Press Gorakhpur's publication, 'Ayodhya Darshan', will serve as a memory refresher for all ceremony attendees, Tiwari added.

Tiwari said during the consecration ceremony, these books would be released by the President and distributed free among 8,000 invitees.

--IANS

amita/prw