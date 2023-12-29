United Cup: Fokina-Sorribes Pair Guide Spain To Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Brazil

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Dec 29 (IANS) Spain earned victory in its opening Group A tie of United Cup on Friday when Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sara Sorribes Tormo prevailed in the decisive mixed doubles rubber against Brazil.
With the tie locked at 1-1 after the two singles matches, Davidovich Fokina and Sorribes Tormo rallied past Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marcelo Melo 6-4, 7-5 to move Spain to 1-0 in Group A play.
Earlier, Haddad Maia prevailed in her first WTA Tour match of the new season, defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 7-6(1), 6-2 in their Group A clash, levelling the showdown with Spain at 1-1 and sending it into a decisive mixed doubles match.
In the first match of the tie, Fokina kick-started his season with a comfortable win, where he dispatched Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4, 6-0 to give Spain a 1-0 lead.
The 24-year-old was consistent from the baseline against the World No. 79, striking the ball cleanly off both wings to outlast the Brazilian. Fokina did not face a break point, winning 79 per cent (30/38) of his first-serve points to triumph on his United Cup debut after 87 minutes.
Each tie consists of three rubbers: one men's singles, one women's singles and one mixed doubles. There are 18 countries in the mixed-teams event, with six groups of three teams. Poland, led by Iga Swiatek, is also in Group A.
--IANS
bc/
MENAFN29122023000231011071ID1107667600
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.