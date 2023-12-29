Leawo Software Provides DVD Ripper Mac/Windows For Free And Special Deals On UHD Blu-Ray/Blu-Ray/DVD/Video Solutions In 2024 New Year Promotion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To celebrate the 2024 New Year holiday,

Leawo's 2024 New Year Giveaway & Specials promotion provides DVD Ripper for free, and specials offers

on online video

downloaders, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, video, picture, and Apple related software tools.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leawo Software, a worldwide leading multimedia solution developer and provider, just launched the 2024 New Year Giveaway & Specials promotion to celebrate the incoming 2024 New Year holiday. In this New Year promotion, Leawo gives out DVD Ripper 1-year license for totally free. These special deals include online video

downloader solutions, 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD converter, copy and creator solutions, photo solutions, Apple utilities, and more. All these special offers and free giveaway gift are valid by January 15th, 2024.

Leawo has been focusing on providing world-class leading digital entertainment solutions on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, video, audio, picture, Apple utilities and more for decades. The company delivers special offers for big days and holidays. The annual New Year promotion is now available, with details listed below.

What are included in Leawo's 2024 New Year promotion:

1. Free New Year holiday gift

During the 2024 New Year holiday sales period,

Leawo DVD Ripper is given out for totally free worldwide as a free New Year gift. Anyone could easily get a 1-year license of Leawo DVD Ripper for Mac or Windows by registering with email address only. The free registration code will be sent to registered email instantly. With the free registration code, people could activate Leawo DVD Ripper to decrypt, rip and convert DVD to video like DVD to MP4 , DVD to AVI, etc., and extract audio content from source DVD like DVD to MP3 , DVD to FLAC, etc. for unlimited DVD playback, editing or sharing easily. Leawo DVD Ripper could handle commercial DVD contents, which is not available by competitors such as MakeMKV, HandBrake, VLC, etc.

2. Up to 93% OFF online video

downloaders

CleverGet , a sub brand of Leawo Software, is an outstanding online video downloader toolkit that focuses on downloading online videos from various streaming sites like Amazon, Netflix, Max, Disney+, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Paramount+, Hulu, etc. During the 2024 New Year promotion period, CleverGet All-In-1 is 93% off, only $229.95 for lifetime license, $3200+ saved compared to its original price of $3498. Besides the CleverGet package, Leawo is delivering 50% off upon some CleverGet's top modules, including Amazon Downloader , Disney+ Downloader , Netflix Downloader , OnlyFans Downloader , Apple TV+ Downloader, Max Downloader, Paramount+ Downloader, etc.

3. Up to 70% OFF Leawo's package

During this promotion, Leawo offers a 29-in-1 All-In-1 Bundle at 70% off for 1-year license only, Prof. Media DVD Media Pack (a 5-in-1 DVD/video solution bundle) at 50% off, Prof. Media 13 (a 17-in-1 multimedia solution toolkit package covering 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, video, audio and online videos) and Prof. DRM Media Pack (a 4-in-1 iTunes media converter suite) at 40% off. These packages save up to $400.

4. Up to 60% OFF Leawo's Top-Sellers

During the 2024 New Year promotion, Leawo provides up to 60% off for ultimate Blu-ray toolkit (including Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, and Blu-ray Cinavia Removal), ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray toolkit (including UHD Ripper, UHD Copy and UHD Drive Tool), and ultimate DVD toolkit (including DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, DVD Copy and DVD Cinavia Removal). Some specific packages including 2-in-1 Blu-ray toolkit package (Blu-ray Ripper and Blu-ray Copy) and 2-in-1 4K/UHD Blu-ray toolkit (UHD Ripper and UHD Copy) are delivering 50% off. For those who prefer to single items, Leawo delivers 40% off upon top-sellers including UHD Ripper, UHD Copy, UHD Creator, UHD Drive Tool, Blu-ray Ripper , Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Copy, etc.

5. Up to 50% OFF Leawo's Photo Solutions

Leawo PhotoIns is a 3-in-1 photo solution package featuring Photo Enhancer, Photo BG Remover and Photo Enlarger. It that helps enhance photos, remove or replace photo background, and enlarge photos by up to 40X without quality loss. In the 2024 New Year promotion, Leawo packs PhotoIns at 50% off, and delivers 40% off for Photo Enhancer, Photo BG Remover, and Photo Enlarger.

6. 30% OFF Sitewide Coupon Code

A sitewide 30% off coupon code - LEAWO-30PCT-OFF is applicable to all items on leawo website. It applies to both 1-year licenses and lifetime licenses in Windows and Mac of all items. This coupon code should be copied and pasted into order cart to be activated.

Availability

The deadline of Leawo's 2024 New Year promotion for both giveaway gift and specials is January 15th, 2024. Any person could participate in this promotion.

Notes

Leawo will use participants' email addresses for emailing registration code only. No privacy will be leaked. Meanwhile, the free giveaway gift code should be activated within 5 days since receiving.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a professional online multimedia solution developer and provider, mainly concentrating on processing and broadcasting media over the Internet as well as in the daily life. Leawo Software provides multiple powerful and practical solutions and services, with multiple top choices in the market among hundreds of competitors, including: Prof. Media, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Prof. DRM, iTransfer, online video conversion , streaming video conversion , etc.

