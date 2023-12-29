This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) industry, offering insights into the opportunities and challenges faced by companies operating in this sector. It offers a detailed overview of the global ESO market, including key competitor market shares in 2022 and an assessment of competitive market presence on a global scale.

Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Designing segment is estimated at 18.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report introduces readers to ESO, providing foundational knowledge about Engineering Services Outsourcing and its critical role across various industries. It also explores the advantages that ESO brings to businesses while addressing potential risks and challenges associated with outsourcing engineering services.

Furthermore, the report delves into the historical development of the ESO industry and its growing popularity as a strategic business approach. It identifies and analyzes key market trends that are shaping the ESO market, including both growth drivers and restraining factors.

The ESO market is analyzed by examining various services offered within the sector, such as testing, designing, prototyping, system integration, and more. Additionally, the report explores how different industries leverage ESO by examining its applications in sectors like industrial, healthcare, telecom, automotive, aerospace, and others.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $243.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22% CAGR

The Engineering Services Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$607.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 16.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.

