Akshay Kumar Lends Support To Shikhar Dhawan In Touching Social Media Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in the theatrical film 'Mission Raniganj', has extended his support for Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as he sympathised with the latter as a father.

Shikhar recently shared an emotional birthday message for his son, Zoravar, whom he hasn't been able to meet for a year due to divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Aesha Dhawan.

In October this year, a Delhi court granted divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of "cruelty" inflicted on the famous Indian cricketer by his estranged wife.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan shared a note revealing that it's been one year since he saw his son. He wrote: "It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can't connect with you directly, I connect with you through telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely”.

He further mentioned: "Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life. Love you loads Zora (heart emoji), Papa.”

Akshay Kumar connected with Shikhar's situation as he lent out his support in a social media post.

The actor wrote:“Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar. Millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless. @shikhardofficial.”

Shikhar Dhawan responded to the actor's sentiment:“Thanks paji for your blessings."

--IANS

aa/kvd