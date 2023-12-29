Dame Helen Mirren Has 'Enormous' Self-Doubt

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Dame Helen Mirren has shared that she still struggles“enormously” with self-doubt. The award-winning actress believes it is part of human nature to keep questioning yourself.

However, the 78-year-old star has grown to learn to push herself into things that seem“dangerous”, reports Female First UK.

Asked if she experiences self-doubt, she told Britain's HELLO! magazine:“Enormously – and I still do.“I don't know why human beings struggle through life questioning ourselves all the time. We all do. In my whole career, the thing that has scared me the most is the thing that I feel I should do. The thing that looks like the most dangerous, the thing that I'm most likely to fail at, is the thing that I should jump into and attempt. If I fail or not, it doesn't really matter.“It's the journey rather than the arrival, as they say.”

As per Female First UK, Helen admitted one of the reasons why she enjoys getting older is the“liberating” realisation that not everything is focused on herself.

She added:“I don't know if the fear gets less, we learn how to handle our fear, I guess that's what it is. And you learn that it becomes less about you, which is one of the great advantages of getting older – you're not so self-concerned all the time.”

She added:“It's not all about you, it becomes about the wider world and it's so much more interesting. You look outward much more than you look inward. It is completely liberating.”

--IANS

aa/kvd