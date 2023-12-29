Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches '2023 Web3 Wrapped' Feature, Giving Users The Opportunity To Claim A Free NFT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 29, 2023.

OKX Wallet Launches '2023 Web3 Wrapped' Feature, Giving Users the Opportunity to Claim a Free NFT

OKX Wallet today announced the launch of its '2023 Web3 Wrapped' feature, available on the OKX app from December 29, 2023 to January 4, 2024. This new feature allows users to explore their 2023 milestones and OKX Wallet usage behaviour. Based on this, users will receive their 2023 Web3 title and have the opportunity to unlock a limited-edition NFT of their title; examples include 'Web3 veteran' and 'Web3 whale.'

The '2023 Web3 Wrapped' feature offers a yearly engagement recap, providing users with a summary of their interactions and engagement with OKX Wallet and its DEX aggregator, NFT Marketplace and DeFi platform. In addition, OKX Wallet's '2023 Web3 Wrapped' feature enables users to view key statistics about their wallet usage, including trading volume, network fees spent and performance compared to other users. The recap also highlights OKX Wallet's milestones, such as being the first multi-chain wallet to support the viewing, transfer and trading of ordinals.

To claim their '2023 Web3 Wrapped' title, users are invited to access the Web3 Wrapped feature within the OKX app's Wallet section. Upon accessing the feature and viewing their 2023 milestones, users will receive a limited-edition NFT of their 2023 title, which will be automatically sent to their OKX Wallet.

OKX also recently announced the launch of its '2023 OKX CeFi Annual Report,' showcasing users' trading patterns, key transaction data and a summary of annual trades.

Note: The number of 'Web3 Wrapped' NFTs available for claiming is limited to 50,000 per day. Each user can only claim one 'Web3 Wrapped' NFT.



