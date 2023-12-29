Ayurhealthline Offers Holistic Treatment For Vitiligo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ayurhealthline Remedies Pvt Ltd is based in Delhi, INDIA provides comprehensive Ayurvedic treatment for vitiligo, leucoderma and other skin disorders.

- Dr kamal DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vitiligo Specialty Clinic, Ayurhealthline, provides comprehensive ayurvedic treatment for vitiligo and leucoderma since 2005 across World. Ayurveda, an ancient holistic system of medicine, offers natural herbal remedies to treat vitiligo by targeting its root cause.Vitiligo is a skin condition in which patches of skin lose their pigmentation, resulting in discoloured patches that can spread over the body. Conventional treatments for vitiligo include topical creams, light therapy, and skin grafting, which may have side effects and do not always provide long-lasting results.Ayurveda views vitiligo as a disorder caused by an imbalance of doshas (life energies) in the body, especially pitta dosha. Ayurvedic treatment aims to correct this imbalance through herbal medicines, diet changes, detoxification, and lifestyle changes. According to Dr. Ravish Kamal, Director of Vitiligo Specialty Clinic, "The holistic ayurvedic approach is very effective for vitiligo as it improves immunity, restores dosha balance and stimulates melanin production to re-pigment the skin naturally.The clinic provides a customized three-pronged treatment based on the patient's dosha imbalance and condition. The first step is internal purification and detoxification through herbal medicines. The second step is administering immune balancing herbal medicines and remedies to strengthen the immune system. The third step is external application of herbal creams and oils to stimulate melanin production and re-pigment the vitiligo skin. Dietary changes, yoga, meditation and exposure to early morning sunlight are also recommended to enhance the effects of treatment.With its focus on natural herbal remedies, diet, and lifestyle changes, Ayurvedic treatment provides a safe and holistic solution for vitiligo. The clinic has successfully treated over 10000+ patients with vitiligo using Ayurvedic remedies. "Ayurveda works to cure vitiligo by correcting the underlying dosha imbalance in a gentle, natural way without side effects. With proper treatment and patience, it is possible to re-pigment most patches and get clear, healthy skin.About Ayurhealthline Remedies Pvt Ltd:Ayurhealthline Remedies Pvt Ltd is based in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, INDIA provides comprehensive Ayurvedic treatment for vitiligo, leucoderma and other skin disorders. The clinic is headed by Dr. Ravish Kamal an Ayurvedic physician with over 19 years of experience treating vitiligo and skin diseases. Online it has treated most of the patients from different parts of World since 2005.

