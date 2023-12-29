Emma Stone Confesses She Loves To Binge Watch Raunchy UK Dating Show

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Emma Stone loves to binge watch raunchy UK dating show 'Naked Attraction'. Despite her litany of awards for serious drama roles, the fun-loving actress, 35, revealed she loves Britain's reality TV including 'The Only Way is Essex' and 'Gogglebox'.

She told the New Year's special of the BBC's 'The Graham Norton Show' about her love of popular television, reports Female First UK.

She said:“My foray into it began with 'The Only Way is Essex' of course, and then I learned all about 'Naked Attraction' and 'Gogglebox'. I became completely crazy about it and in America the two shows are a double feature. They are back-to-back so it's cosy family viewing followed by nakedness. I love that.”

As per Female First UK, the 'La La Land' star also used her turn on the show to gush about her newest raunchy film 'Poor Things'.

She said:“It's such a hard movie to describe, but I play a woman discovering everything for the first time. Mark (Ruffalo) is so good in it. You love this guy even though he is pathetic, and narcissistic, all the things that Mark is not.“He makes the character oddly loveable”.

Graham, 60, also took a look back at some of the most memorable stories, events and guests on his eponymous chat show in 2023. He was joined by a star studded line-up which included Emma, Mark Ruffalo, 'Strictly Come Dancing' host Claudia Winkleman and comic Rob Brydon.

