Latam’S Aviation Industry Calls For Changes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Latin America, the aviation industry, led by the Panama-based ALTA, faces multiple policy challenges that require urgent attention.



Key concerns include over-regulation, higher taxes, supply-chain issues, and soaring fuel costs.



Specific challenges exemplify these obstacles, like Mexico City's aircraft movement limitations and Brazil's increased ticket taxes.



While acknowledging the industry's post-COVID-19 recovery, ALTA points out these issues' detrimental impacts on economic growth and public welfare.







ALTA's CEO, José Ricardo Botelho, underscores the aviation industry's significant efforts toward development.



Yet, he criticizes some governmental measures as harmful to the industry's and the economy's health.



Botelho emphasizes the sector's critical role in driving prosperity and supporting jobs.



On the other hand, governments might justify their actions as necessary for national security, environmental sustainability, or broader economic strategies.



Visa requirements and airport fees, for instance, could be seen as steps towards these goals.



Botelho advocates for recognizing aviation's importance but also acknowledges the complexities in governmental decision-making.



These decisions often involve balancing various priorities, such as environmental protection and social equity.



Concluding, ALTA calls for a deeper understanding and supportive policies for the aviation industry.



However, it also highlights the need for industry leaders to engage in constructive dialogue with governments.



This collaborative approach is vital for aligning the aviation sector's growth with societal and environmental objectives, leading to mutually beneficial outcomes.

