Turkey Is Among The World's Top 15 Countries With The Highest Immigration

(MENAFN- B2Press) The issue of migration has become one of the most important agenda items in recent years due to geopolitical tensions, climate change, and economic motivations. A study listing the world's most immigrated countries has been published. According to global migration statistics, the United States became the world's top destination for immigration. Turkey also ranked among the top 15 countries in the migration rankings.

TURKEY - Geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, economic reasons, and even climate change have been the leading causes of global human mobility in recent years. The concept of migration, which has existed since the beginning of human history, has also become one of the most discussed topics in recent years. To shed light on the concept of migration, considered one of the realities of the globalized world, the online foreign language learning platform Preply researched the countries that receive the most migrants. According to data from the International Organization for Migration, the United States is the world's top destination for migration, followed by Germany and Saudi Arabia.



Sharing his views on the topic, Mustafa Ali Sivişoğlu, Preply's Regional Director for Europe, stated, "The International Organization for Migration points out that 3.6% of the global population, in other words, one out of every 30 people in the world, is a migrant. Migration and mobility are among the most significant realities of our time. It is precisely at this point that learning a foreign language becomes even more important."

According to the World Migration Report 2022 published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), there are 281 million international migrants globally. This number increased from 272 million in 2019. Additionally, the report highlights that 169 million people are migrant workers. The reasons for migration vary from country to country. In the United States, the country with the most migrants, 41.8% state that they migrated for work, 32.2% for education, and 23.2% for family reasons. Germany, which follows the United States, has a substantial migrant population with roots dating back to the post-World War II industrial boom and labour agreements. Poland and Turkey are among the leading countries of origin for migrants to Germany.

Mustafa Ali Sivişoğlu, Preply's European Regional Manager, pointed out that Turkey is an important migration route for many people, especially due to geopolitical uncertainties and geographical location. He mentioned that Turkey ranks among the top 15 countries with the highest immigration levels according to global lists. He also highlighted that Turkey's Statistical Institute data shows that in 2022, the number of people immigrating to Turkey from abroad was around 494,000, with Istanbul being the city that received the most immigrants. Sivişoğlu noted that the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 significantly affected migration towards Turkey. He emphasized that migration is a complex issue for both immigrants and host societies, and Preply's research aimed to uncover the connection between language and culture in the context of migration and why language learning is important for immigrants.

Academic research indicates that language and culture are intertwined concepts that significantly shape individuals' identities and social interactions. Mustafa Ali Sivişoğlu, the Regional Director of Preply for Europe, concluded his remarks with the following statements: "Academic literature shows that language is a crucial factor in the process of immigrants adapting to their host country. The host country's language proficiency enhances the labour market and social integration. Therefore, especially in developed countries, immigration and integration policies are designed to include language education. In countries like Canada, France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden, immigrants can benefit from language courses. On the other hand, individuals who voluntarily migrate to another country for work often prefer online language courses to adapt to the region's local language. At Preply, we connect over 1 million foreign language students with over 32,000 qualified language teachers in 50 languages, offering options such as online English courses, online German courses, online French courses, and more.

