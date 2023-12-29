Brugada Syndrome Market Share With Investment Landscape By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Brugada syndrome (BrS) is a hereditary disorder distinguished by the presence of channelopathy, an abnormality in the heart's electrical activity. Sudden cardiac arrest and irregular heart rhythms are potential complications that may ensue. In 1989, Bortolo Martini and Andrea Nava were the first to define the characteristics of the condition in Padova.

Nonetheless, it derives its name from the 1992 description by two Catalan cardiologists, Pedro and Josep Brugada. Brugada syndrome is characterized by frequent abnormal heartbeats, especially during relaxation. Somewhere around 25% of people with Brugada syndrome also have a family relative with the disorder. Some cases may emerge as a result of novel genetic mutations or specific drugs.

Market Dynamics Increasing Prevalence of Brugada Syndrome Drives the Global Market

An essential aspect that fosters the growth of the Brugada syndrome market is the increasing prevalence of the condition. An article published in NLM estimates that Brugada Syndrome impacts between 3 and 5 individuals per 10,000 individuals globally. North Africa had the lowest documented prevalence at 0 per 1,000, whereas Southeast Asia exhibited the highest recorded prevalence globally. Asians had a prevalence of BrS that was nine times greater than that of Caucasians and thirty-six times greater than that of Hispanics.

A PubMed article indicates that males are more susceptible to the disease than females. The emergence of the clinical phenotype occurs during adulthood. Moreover, according to recent data, Brugada syndrome could potentially be responsible for as much as 20% of abrupt fatalities among patients with structurally normal hearts. Therefore, the increase in the incidence of Brugada syndrome is expected to accelerate the market's growth throughout the projected timeframe.

Development of Innovative Treatment Solutions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

An increase in the development of novel drugs and technologies that target the underlying cause of diseases and produce better outcomes for patients has been observed. For instance, the subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) is a device that requires less access and has enhanced aesthetic appeal. It possesses the ability to deliver electric impulses in the absence of transvenous leads. Moreover, gene therapy has been proposed as a potential therapeutic intervention for Brugada syndrome due to its ability to restore the defective sodium channel gene.

In addition, the Lerner Research Institute of the Cleveland Clinic developed a gene therapy that effectively treats Brugada syndrome in mice in June 2022. Irregular cardiac rhythms result from abnormalities in the heart muscle cells, targeted and corrected by this treatment. The emerging therapies and devices possess the capacity to offer novel opportunities and alternatives to patients diagnosed with Brugada syndrome, thereby fostering market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global Brugada syndrome market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. The extensive awareness and diagnosis of Brugada syndrome in North America are the primary factors that impact the market for this condition. Such awareness and diagnosis are critical in averting sudden cardiac mortality and improving patients' prognoses. According to a study by Antzelevitch et al., the prevalence of Brugada syndrome in North America is approximately 0.02%, significantly lower than the global average. Nonetheless, this represents a significant number of occurrences. Significant players and research institutions like the Brugada Foundation, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Abbott support North America's Brugada syndrome market. These entities contribute substantially to developing and creating novel therapies and devices for the syndrome. Moreover, the reimbursement regulations that favor the North American market for Brugada syndrome alleviate financial strains and improve patient's access to and affordability of medications and apparatus.

Furthermore, R&D expenditures have increased to develop novel treatment strategies. For instance, a recently published investigation by LIMR in conjunction with scientists from Simon Fraser University (SFU) has yielded valuable findings regarding a prospective pharmacological approach to managing arrhythmias induced by JWS. The J Wave syndromes (JWS), encompassing Brugada syndrome and early repolarization syndromes, are associated with the development of severe cardiac arrhythmias, which are potentially fatal complications that disrupt the rate or rhythm of the heart. These factors stimulate market growth.



The global Brugada syndrome market size was valued at USD 21 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on diagnosis, the global Brugada syndrome market is segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), genetic testing, electrophysiological tests, and others.

The electrocardiogram (ECG) segment is the largest contributor to the market.

Based on treatment, the global Brugada syndrome market is segmented into implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) and drug therapy.



Based on end-users, the global Brugada syndrome market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, surgical centers, and others.

The hospital and clinic segment dominates the global market. North America is the most significant global Brugada syndrome market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global Brugada syndrome market are Abbott, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Natera Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, Leadiant Biosciences Inc, PTC Therapeutics, Roche, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and others.



In May 2023, Samsung Electronics announced that the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature of the Samsung Health Monitor app has been granted clearance by the FDA. In October 2023, Vektor Medical, a leading company in the field of arrhythmia treatment and creator of vMap®, the first technology in the world to precisely map arrhythmias using the patient's 12-lead ECG data, announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) CPT Editorial Panel has officially approved a new Category III CPT code for the utilization of vMap's noninvasive arrhythmia analysis.



Electrocardiogram

Electrophysiology (EP) Test

Genetic Testing Others



Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator Drug Therapy



Hospitals and Clinics

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Brugada Syndrome Market: Segmentation By DiagnosisByTreatmentBy End-UserBy Regions