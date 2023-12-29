Vector Control Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Vector control refers to systematically managing and reducing disease-carrying vector populations such as mosquitos, ticks, flies, and other organisms that transmit infectious diseases to humans and animals. These vectors spread diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, and Lyme disease. The vector control market is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR.

The market is predicted to develop as people become more aware of the health risks posed by vectors, owing to the increasing prevalence of vector-borne diseases and the deployment of effective control techniques. The vector control market will likely be hampered during the forecast period by a lengthy approval procedure and a lack of common evaluation methodology. IVM (integrated vector management) is a novel approach to vector-borne disease control that can be utilized to improve the effectiveness of present national and international disease control efforts.

Market Dynamics Rising Prevalence of Vector-Borne Disease Drives Market Growth

IVM is a strategy that integrates numerous tactics and interventions to effectively control disease vectors while limiting their impact on human health, the environment, and non-target species. This holistic strategy for vector control is gaining traction around the world and has the potential to improve public health outcomes significantly. Zambia, a malaria-endemic country in Sub-Saharan Africa, has effectively deployed IVM tactics to suppress the Anopheles mosquitos that transmit malaria.

Zambia's National Malaria Elimination Centre (NMEC) adopted IVM as a framework for malaria control activities. In Zambia, the IVM strategy combines insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying, larval source control, and environmental modification. Zambia reported a significant decrease in malaria incidence and deaths in 2018. Malaria cases declined from nearly 4 million in 2014 to under 2 million in 2018. IVM enables adaptation to changing situations, such as altering mosquito behavior or environmental factors. IVM improves public health results and creates partnerships, research, and innovation opportunities in the worldwide vector control sector.

Adoption of Integrated Vector Management (IVM) Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Regional Insights

North America will dominate the worldwide vector control market in 2022 due to rising demand for residential and non-residential vector control services and products. The mosquito-borne West Nile virus (WNV) has worried North Americans. Infected mosquitoes carry the infection. In WNV-endemic areas, vector management is essential to reduce mosquito populations and disease transmission.

In addition, according to the CDC, West Nile virus was first found in the US in 1999 and has since become a seasonal pandemic, peaking in summer and early fall. Between 1999 and 2020, the US reported 51,000 West Nile virus infections and 2,300 deaths. Successful vector management measures include mosquito surveillance, larviciding, and public awareness to prevent WNV transmission. Effective vector management in North America requires government, healthcare, research, and community cooperation. The region has the resources and knowledge to develop and implement vector-borne disease public health solutions.

The Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to grow quickly because of urbanization, poor waste management systems, high vector-borne disease rates, and rising awareness. The World Health Organization reports that most dengue cases are in Asia-Pacific. India, Indonesia, and the Philippines reported over 2 million dengue cases in 2019. Dengue fever can cause hospitalizations and deaths, especially in children. Asia-Pacific countries may exchange vector-borne illness solutions. Asia-Pacific vector-borne illness control requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach that considers local conditions, incorporates communities, and adjusts to changing disease dynamics.



The global vector control market size was valued at

USD 22.4 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 34.3 billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 5.5%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

The vectors category is subdivided into insects, rodents, and others. Insects dominate the majority of the market.

The market is divided into chemical, biological, and mechanical/physical methods. Chemicals drive market expansion.

The segment can be subdivided based on end-use into residential and non-residential. Non-residential end-users are the main driver of revenue. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Landscape

The key players in the global Vector control market are Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Bell Laboratories, FMC Corporation, Rentokil Initial, Ecolab, Terminix International, Rollins, Anticimex Group, Arrow Exterminators, Ensystex, Impex Europa, Liphatech, and PelGar International.



In August 2023, Bayer will invest EUR 220 million in a new research and development center at its Monheim campus. In August 2023, Syngenta Seedcare developed EQUENTO®, a revolutionary method for soil pest management.



