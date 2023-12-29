Commercial Helicopter Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A commercial helicopter is a distinct classification of rotorcraft that has been purposefully designed to fulfill a wide range of commercial functions, including transportation, aerial labor, and specialized undertakings. Contrary to military helicopters, which are predominantly designed for tactical operations or specialized combat, commercial helicopters are predominantly employed in civilian settings.

Commercial helicopters are offered in various dimensions and configurations, including diminutive, single-engine models and larger, multi-engine aircraft. Generally, they are operated by private entities, government agencies, or civilian organizations for non-military objectives. Prominent manufacturers of commercial helicopters include, among others, Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, and Sikorsky.

Market Dynamics Growth in Helicopter Tourism and Leisure Drives the Global Market

Tourism and recreational helicopter usage is increasing globally, driving a surge in the demand for commercial helicopters. As of 2022, the worldwide helicopter tourism sector was valued at USD 659 million. According to some projections, the market will reach a valuation of USD 800 million by the year 2028. However, some have even more bullish predictions, claiming the market will reach USD 1,015 million that year. The tourism industry often uses helicopters for sightseeing excursions, especially in areas renowned for their picturesque landscapes.

Furthermore, the demand for private helicopter services is marginally impacted by affluent individuals who favor lavish travel. Moreover, the collaboration between resorts and helicopter operators catalyzes the growth and development of the helicopter tourism sector. For instance, Palazzo Resort in Las Vegas and a private helicopter company provide Grand Canyon helicopter tours for hotel guests. Consequently, the market for commercial helicopters is rising due to the expansion of the helicopter tourism and leisure sector.

Rising Demand for Search and Rescue Operations Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increased necessity to safeguard personnel and assets, advancements in technology, and the evolving characteristics of warfare are the primary drivers of demand for helicopter search and rescue services. The significance of search and rescue operations and medical evacuation procedures has been heightened in recent years due to the rising incidence of incidents occurring in inaccessible terrains. A research study conducted in 2019 revealed that approximately 24% of the respondents intended to acquire commercial helicopters to employ them in search and rescue and emergency services.

Furthermore, their adoption is propelled by incorporating advanced control and display units, next-generation helicopter avionics, self-protection systems, self-sealing fuel containers, and new terminal information systems, among other features. SAR helicopters are being effectively deployed in numerous countries worldwide. For instance, the SAR Queen, a highly developed AW101 All-Weather Search and Rescue Helicopter (NAWSARH) originating from Norway, is conducting substantial operational impact and demonstrating that it is an indispensable asset in the rescue of individuals nationwide. Thus, the increasing utilization of commercial helicopters for search and rescue operations generates opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is growing exponentially due to a huge commercial helicopter fleet. For instance, the United States garnered the most comprehensive assortment of commercial helicopters on a global scale in 2019, totaling more than 9,000 units. The magnitude of the fleet is greater than four times that of the second-largest fleet, which is under the ownership of Canada. Similarly, helicopter tourism in North America commands the largest market share worldwide. This dominance can be attributed to several aspects, including the proliferation of tour operators operating within the United States, the decline in crude oil prices, and the increase in domestic travelers across the region. It is anticipated that New York City, the Grand Canyon, and Hawaii will continue to be prominent helicopter destinations in the United States.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States has recently issued a set of suggested safety measures for helicopter and airplane sightseeing flights in Hawaii. These measures have been implemented as a reaction to some tragic incidents, one of which occurred in 2019 and claimed the lives of seven individuals as a consequence of inclement weather. In light of the potential occurrence of unfavorable weather conditions during flight, the FAA has devised an innovative protocol through which air tour operators can obtain authorization to perform controlled descents below designated altitudes. As stated by David Boulter, the Acting Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety at the FAA, the primary objective of introducing the novel protocol is to reduce occurrences in which pilots encounter restricted vision and consequently experience a loss of orientation. As a result, each of these factors contributes to the expansion of commercial helicopters in North America.



The global commercial helicopter market size was valued at

USD 5.98 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 8.42 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 3.88%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).



Based on type, the global commercial helicopter market is divided into light, medium, heavy, and very large. Based on application, the global commercial helicopter market is segmented into oil and gas, medical services, transport, law enforcement and public safety, and others.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global commercial helicopter market players are Airbus S.A.S.; Enstrom Helicopter Corp.; Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.; Sikorsky Aircraft; Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; MD Helicopters, Inc.; Leonardo S.P.A.; Robinson Helicopter Company; JSC, Russian Helicopters, and others.



In March 2023, THC (The Helicopter Company) intends to augment its fleet of Leonardo AW139 intermediate twin-engine helicopters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This expansion will bolster search and rescue (SAR), emergency medical services (EMS), and corporate transport operations. In May 2023,

Air Corporate, a prominent Italian business aviation operator, announced on the final day of EBACE 2023 a definitive order for 43 helicopters from Airbus. The contract represents Airbus's most substantial commercial helicopter order in Italy. The helicopters, which will be utilized for utility operations and various private and business passenger services, will be delivered over the following years.



Light

Medium

Heavy Very Large



Oil and Gas

Medical Services

Transport

Law Enforcement and Public Safety Others

Market NewsGlobal Commercial Helicopter Market: Segmentation By TypeBy Applications

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa