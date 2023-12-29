Sanya, China: Innovate To Create Diversified Cultural Tourism Industry Chain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANYA, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 5th Hainan International Film Festival concluded in Sanya, Hainan, attracting guests from home and abroad as well as tourists to gather in
Sanya, driving the popularity of the city continue to rise.
Continue Reading
Damao Yuanyang Eco Village
"Our hotel room occupancy reached 90% in November, and in December, as a number
of large-scale events such as the Hainan International Film Festival opened,
the room occupancy averaged 96.8% from 1st December to 18th December, and
weekends are basically full," Cai Liwei, marketing and sales director of
InterContinental Sanya Haitang Bay Resort said.
In recent years, Sanya has actively developed "culture +", "eco +", "intangible
cultural heritage +", "rural +" and many other new forms of business, and has
launched a great variety of tourism consumer products such as gourmet food,
wedding, ecology, countryside, recreation and health, study, and sports. It has
organised all kinds of cultural and tourism competition events and activities,
effectively activating the vitality of the cultural tourism consumer market. In
2023, Sanya's tourism and accommodation facilities are expected to receive more
than 25 million overnight tourists, with a total overnight tourism revenue of
89.34 billion yuan, an increase of 7.48% and 47.83% respectively compared with
that of 2019.
Damao Yuanyang Eco Village is a local must-visit destination that has gained
huge popularity on the Internet. It offers a wide range of activities such as
jungle adventure, RV camping, greenway cycling, and orchard picking. As the
village creates its rural tourism brand and innovating on "agriculture +"
tourism, education, sports and more, the multi-industry integration has boosted
the income increase of local farmers.
According to the Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee, the
next step, Sanya City will continue to focus on fashion consumption, cruises
and yachts, cultural relics and arts, digital culture, etc., and constantly
innovate consumption scenes, accelerate the construction of "tourism +
multi-industry" and develop new pattern of tourism, aiming at building an
international tourist destination of high standards and high quality.
Image Attachments Links:
Link:
Caption:
Damao Yuanyang Eco Village
SOURCE Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee
MENAFN29122023003732001241ID1107667567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.