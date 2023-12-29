               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Amends Criminal Law


12/29/2023 3:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 29 (IANS) The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Friday voted to adopt the Amendment XII to the Criminal Law.

The amendment stipulates harsher punishment for bribery, Xinhua news agency.

It will take effect on March 1, 2024.

--IANS

int/dan

MENAFN29122023000231011071ID1107667560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search