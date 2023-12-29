China Amends Criminal Law

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 29 (IANS) The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Friday voted to adopt the Amendment XII to the Criminal Law.
The amendment stipulates harsher punishment for bribery, Xinhua news agency.
It will take effect on March 1, 2024.
