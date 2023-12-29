Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Announces Country's Best Gymnasts' Names

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has announced the
names of the best gymnasts for 2023.
The first place in the ranking was taken by the bronze medalist
of the European Championship, four-time silver and bronze medalist
of the Summer Universiade, and holder of a licence for the Summer
Olympic Games Paris 2024, Zohra Agamirova.
r eports.
Second place goes to the group exercise team consisting of Gullu
Agalarzade, Lyaman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeinab Gummatova,
Elizaveta Luzan, and Daria Sorokina, who won bronze at the World
Championships, gold and triple bronze at the European
Championships. The team is also a two-time gold and silver medalist
of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The national gymnastics team consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova,
Sakinakhanim Ismailzade, Medina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadurova, Ayan
Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova, which became a three-time bronze
medalist at the World Championships, is in 3rd place.
Silver medalist of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, World Cup
winner, artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov, took 4th place. Silver
medalists of the World Championship and three-time gold medalists
of the European Championship in mixed doubles in acrobatic
gymnastics, Agasif Ragimov and Razia Seidli took 5th place.
Two-time world champion Mikhail Malkin (tumbling) is in 6th
place.
The men's acrobatic gymnastics pair Daniel Abbasov and Murad
Rafiev, who became two-time bronze medalists at the World
Championships and three-time gold medalists at the European
Championships, secured the 7th place. Gymnast Nazanin Teymurova was
awarded 8th place in the ranking.
Tumblingists Adil Hajizadeh and Tofiq Aliyev, who won the team
event at the World Championships, shared 9th and 10th places,
respectively.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
