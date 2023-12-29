Russians Strike At Konotop: Three Injured, House Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary data, a missile strike on Konotop, in the Sumy region, injured three people and damaged an apartment building and a service station.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Early this morning, Russian terrorists committed another crime against civilians. The enemy launched a preliminary missile attack on Konotop," the message says.
Read also:
Russians attack Sumy
region with mortars, artillery, drones
The shelling injured three people, damaged an apartment building and a car service station. A car caught fire.
"All necessary services are working at the scene. The information is being clarified," the RMA added.
MENAFN29122023000193011044ID1107667551
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.