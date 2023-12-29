Russians Strike At Konotop: Three Injured, House Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary data, a missile strike on Konotop, in the Sumy region, injured three people and damaged an apartment building and a service station.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Early this morning, Russian terrorists committed another crime against civilians. The enemy launched a preliminary missile attack on Konotop," the message says.

The shelling injured three people, damaged an apartment building and a car service station. A car caught fire.

"All necessary services are working at the scene. The information is being clarified," the RMA added.