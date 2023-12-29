Japan Rail Freight Transport Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 10.6 Billion By 2030 | Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Japan Rail Freight Transport Market

Japan Rail Freight Transport Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Increasing Government Support for Rail Infrastructure Development.

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Japan Rail Freight Transport Market size is expected to reach US$ 10.6 Billion by 2030, from US$ 7.8 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.The business intelligence report on Japan Rail Freight Transport Market Outlook 2023-2030 defines the major trends determining this domain's growth concerning the competitive and geographical landscape. Moreover, the study covers the challenges that impede industry development and offers insights into untapped opportunities that will spur business expansion during the forecast period 2023-2030.Important Features of the reports::- Detailed analysis of the Japan Rail Freight Transport market:- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry:- Detailed market segmentation:- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value:- Recent industry trends and developments:- Competitive landscape of the Japan Rail Freight Transport Market:- Strategies of key players and product offerings:- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth:- A neutral perspective towards Japan Rail Freight Transport market performanceBuy this premium report now (Discount Up to 25%) @ /buyNowRail freight transport in Japan involves movement of cargo such as coal, iron ore, petroleum products, food grains etc. using rail network. Freight rail services play a crucial role in transportation of bulk commodities over long distances in an economical and environment friendly manner.Market Dynamics:The growth of the Japan rail freight transport market is driven by increasing government support for rail infrastructure development. The government of Japan has announced plans to invest over USD 200 billion for rail network expansion and modernization projects between 2020-2030. This includes construction of high speed rail lines, doubling of existing tracks, electrification of routes and upgradation of freight terminals. In addition, growing emphasis on reducing logistics cost is also fostering the adoption of rail freight transportation in the country. Rail freight allows centralized movement of bulk shipments at a low per ton-kilometer cost compared to road freight. This helps companies lower operating expenses and boost profit margins.The Major Driver for Growth in Export of Manufactured GoodsJapan has a strong manufacturing base with a focus on automotive, machinery, electronics and chemical industries. These industries depend heavily on rail freight transport for domestic distribution as well as export of finished goods. According to statistics, manufacturing accounted for around 20% of Japan's GDP in recent years and Railway transport plays a crucial role in the efficient and cost-effective movement of manufactured goods within Japan and to ports for exports. As the major industries continue to recover post COVID-19 and global demand rises, the volume of manufactured exports is expected to increase substantially. This will directly translate to greater utilization of rail freight services and drive higher revenues for railway operators.Need for Improved Infrastructure for Ageing Rail Network Poses a ChallengeWhile railway infrastructure in Japan is well developed historically, parts of the network are quite old and ageing. Continuous use over decades without substantial upgrades has led to issues like capacity constraints, reliability problems and higher maintenance costs. There is a pressing need for modernization work like track renewal, signal system upgrades, introduction of longer freight trains and expansion of dedicated freight lines. However, large-scale infrastructure projects require significant capital investments and time for completion. The infrastructure backlog poses challenges to further improving operational efficiency and meeting growing freight volume demands. Funding constraints and community opposition also delays infrastructure development plans at times.Opening Up of Freight Transport to Competition Brings New OpportunitiesTraditionally, Japan's railway freight market was largely controlled by the major railway operators like JR and third-party logistics companies had limited role. However, in recent years the government has taken steps to gradually open up the market and introduce competition. New entrants like private railway companies are now allowed to operate freight services on certain routes. This has created opportunities for more innovative business models and customer-centric services. Startups focusing on specialized areas like intermodal transport and last-mile delivery also see scope to disrupt the market. Collaboration between different transport modes is an area that promises better integrated solutions and market share gains.Growing Adoption of Cleaner Technologies is a Key Future TrendWith concerns over environmental impact rising globally, railway operators in Japan are increasingly focusing on transitioning to cleaner fuel sources and technologies. Major initiatives include converting diesel locomotives to LNG, electrification of non-electrified lines, development of battery-powered and hydrogen fuel cell locomotives, use of regenerative braking systems and improvement of locomotive efficiency. Substantial investments are being made in R&D to achieve carbon neutrality targets over the long-term. As cleaner solutions become more viable economically, their adoption will gather pace across the market. For more information click here:Major Players are Covered in this report:▪️ Meitetsu Transportation▪️ Kintetsu Railway▪️ Freight Transport of JR Hokkaido▪️ Freight Transport of JR Shikoku▪️ Freight Transport of JR CentralJapan Rail Freight Transport Market Segmentation:By Service Type- Intermodal- Tank wagons- Freight cars- Refrigerated cars- Logistics- OthersBy End-User Industry- Chemical, Automotive- Energy- Construction- Food & Beverages,- OthersBy Distance- 500-1000 km- 1000-1500 km- 1500-2000 km- 2000-2500 km- 2500-3000 km- Above 3000 kmBy Rail Network- Shinkansen- Conventional Lines- Regional Lines- Freight Lines- Private Lines- Others What factors are impeding the growth of the Japan Rail Freight Transport Market?B. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Japan Rail Freight Transport Market?C. Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Japan Rail Freight Transport Market?D. Who are the key players actively participating in the Japan Rail Freight Transport Market?E. Which region is poised to take the lead in the Japan Rail Freight Transport Market?F. What is the projected CAGR for the Japan Rail Freight Transport Market? 