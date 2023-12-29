India Quick E-Commerce Market Size To Surpass US$ 19,932.5 Million By 2030 | Exhibiting A CAGR Of 63%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Quick E-commerce Market

India Quick E-commerce Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Rising Smartphone and Internet Penetration.

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- India Quick E-commerce Market size is expected to reach US$ 19,932.5 Million by 2030, from US$ 652 Million in 2023, at a CAGR of 63% during the forecast period.The business intelligence report on India Quick E-commerce Market Outlook 2023-2030 defines the major trends determining this domain's growth concerning the competitive and geographical landscape. Moreover, the study covers the challenges that impede industry development and offers insights into untapped opportunities that will spur business expansion during the forecast period 2023-2030.Important Features of the reports::- Detailed analysis of the India Quick E-commerce market:- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry:- Detailed market segmentation:- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value:- Recent industry trends and developments:- Competitive landscape of the India Quick E-commerce Market:- Strategies of key players and product offerings:- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth:- A neutral perspective towards India Quick E-commerce market performanceBuy this premium report now (Discount Up to 25%) @ /buyNowQuick e-commerce allows consumers to order and receive products within 24 hours through mobile applications or websites. It aims to deliver consumable items like groceries, food, and medicines at doorstep in shortest possible time.Market Dynamics:Rising smartphone and internet penetration in India is facilitating the growth of quick e-commerce sector. As per reports, India had around 820 million smartphone users in 2023 with internet penetration of over 65%. This has enabled more users to shop online conveniently. Further, growing preference for doorstep deliveries among time-strapped urban population is favoring the quick commerce model over traditional brick-and-mortar retailing. Ease of access and quicker delivery are prompting consumers to increasingly adopt e-grocery shopping.Market Drivers:Changing Technology and User Preferences Drive Growth of Quick E-Commerce in India:The growing penetration of smartphones and Internet connectivity in India has been a primary driver enabling the growth of quick e-commerce. With over 500 million smartphone users, Indians are among the highest mobile internet users globally and increasingly prefer online shopping via their devices. Technologies like 4G networks and payment options like UPI have propelled e-commerce adoption for both everyday and immediate needs of consumers. Quick delivery models catering to this new consumer behavior have found fertile ground in India's dynamic digital ecosystem.Rising Young Population With High Disposable Incomes Fuel On-Demand BuyingIndia has one of the youngest populations globally with over 65% under the age of 35 years. This young demographic cohort has significant spending power and seeks instant fulfillment of their needs and wants. They form the bulk of customers for quick commerce platforms and are comfortable using mobile apps and websites for everything from grocery to daily essentials to food and electronics delivery within an hour. Their mobile-first lifestyles have been a big driver of the fast growth being witnessed in India's quick commerce space.Market Restrain:High Costs Pose Operating Challenges in India's Dense Urban AreasWhile technology and changing demographics have enabled quick commerce businesses, high real estate costs remain a challenge. MaintainingDark stores or micro-warehouses close to target customer neighborhoods is critical for quick delivery models but comes at a high rental price, more so in major cities. Operating costs for last-mile delivery also remain elevated compared to regular e-commerce due to intensive effort and tight timeframes required. Finding affordable real estate solutions and optimizing delivery operations will be key for quick commerce players to achieve profitability in the competitive Indian market.Market Opportunity:Rising Grocery Shopping Shift Online Offers Vast Untapped PotentialThough e-grocery is in a nascent stage currently, forecasts indicate India's online grocery market will grow to $18 billion by 2025. Quick commerce can be well-placed to tap into this imminent boom. Traditionally, Indians prefer to shop for daily staples at nearby local stores and getting them delivered quickly aligns well with this behavior. Many quick delivery platforms have identified groceries as a major focus category. If they find ways to offer wider assortments, competitive prices and delivery speeds under an hour, it can unlock tremendous opportunities in India's $500 billion retail grocery sector.Market Trend:Bundling Multiple Services Enhances Value for Quick Commerce UsersMeeting diverse on-demand needs from a single app is an emerging trend. Quick commerce players are bundling additional services around core delivery such as dining, bills payments, cab booking etc to enhance customer experience. Some are also launching Private Labels across categories from daily staples to electronics. This 'super-app' approach boosts engagement and spends on platforms. It positions them well as preferred one-stop destinations rather than just delivery apps. As customer expectations rise, convenience and integrated experiences will drive further adoption of quick commerce in India.For more information click here:Major Players are Covered in this report:▪️ Grofers▪️ Milkbasket▪️ DailyNinja▪️ Natures Basket▪️ BlinkitIndia Quick E-commerce Market Segmentation:By Product Category- Fruits & Vegetables- Snacks & Beverages- Dairy & Bakery- Staples & Cooking Essentials- Meat & Seafood- Personal Care- OthersBy Order Value- Below INR 500- INR 500-1000- INR 1000-1500- Above INR 1500By Location- Metropolitan Cities- Tier 1 Cities- Tier 2 Cities- Rest of IndiaBy Time-slot- 30 minutes- 60 minutes- 90 minutes- More than 90 minutesBy Payment Mode- Digital Wallets- Credit/Debit Cards- Cash on Delivery- UPI- Net BankingReason to Buy:[1] Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the India Quick E-commerce Market.[2] Highlights key business priorities to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.[3] The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the India Quick E-commerce Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies to garner their market revenue.[4] Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offerings in developed and emerging markets.[5] Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.[6] Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest concerning products, segmentation, and industry verticals.Purchase this premium report now with a Discounted Price Up to 25% @ /buyNowTop Questions Answered in this Report:A. What factors are impeding the growth of the India Quick E-commerce Market?B. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the India Quick E-commerce Market?C. Which segment stands out as the leading component in the India Quick E-commerce Market?D. Who are the key players actively participating in the India Quick E-commerce Market?E. Which region is poised to take the lead in the India Quick E-commerce Market?F. What is the projected CAGR for the India Quick E-commerce Market?Don't miss this chance to equip yourself with the knowledge you need to drive growth and stay ahead in the market. Act now and unlock the power of data-driven decision-making with our premium India Quick E-commerce Market research report.About Us:At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

Mr. Shah

CoherentMI

+1 206-701-6702

...