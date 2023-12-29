Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 21 December 2023 to 27 December 2023
On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 December 2023 to 27 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 30 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 21 December 2023 to 27 December 2023:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 21 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 000
| 45.68
| 45.98
| 45.12
| 456 800
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 22 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 000
| 46.01
| 46.26
| 45.80
| 460 100
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 25 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
|
|
|
|
| -
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 26 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
|
|
|
|
| -
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 27 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 000
| 46.19
| 46.48
| 45.90
| 461 900
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 30 000
| 45.96
| 46.48
| 45.12
| 1 378 800
On 27 December 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 148 387 own shares, or 3.92% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
