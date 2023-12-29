Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 21 December 2023 to 27 December 2023

On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 December 2023 to 27 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 30 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 21 December 2023 to 27 December 2023: