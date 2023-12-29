Greenbuild Partners With Williams Mining And PTS To Enhance Electrical Systems' Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUSCOMBE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Greenbuild SupplyPhone number: 0735233520 (QLD)Website:Luscombe, Australia, 14.012.2023Greenbuild, a leading provider of innovative lszh cable management solutions for factories and industries across Australia, proudly announces strategic partnerships with Williams Mining and PTS (Protect Your Safety). These collaborations mark a significant milestone for Greenbuild as it expands its product offerings and reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clientele.Williams Mining, an esteemed Australian company renowned for supplying superior steel conduit products worldwide, has joined forces with Greenbuild.This partnership allows Greenbuild to proudly stock and distribute Williams Mining's high-quality steel conduit products, offering clients access to a comprehensive range of robust and reliable solutions for their cable management needs. The collaboration leverages the combined expertise of both companies, ensuring that customers benefit from the synergy of top-notch manufacturing and advanced cable management solutions.In addition to the collaboration with Williams Mining, Greenbuild is pleased to announce its partnership with PTS (Protect Your Safety), a leading Chinese manufacturer of world-class Linear heat detectors.This collaboration brings a new dimension to Greenbuild's product portfolio, enhancing its capabilities to provide state-of-the-art fire detection solutions. PTS is known for its commitment to safety and innovation, aligning seamlessly with Greenbuild's dedication to delivering quality and reliability to its customers.The collaboration between Greenbuild, Williams Mining, and PTS represents a strategic alliance that offers end-to-end cable management solutions with a focus on quality, safety, and reliability. These partnerships underscore Greenbuild's continuous efforts to stay at the forefront of the industry, providing its customers with a one-stop-shop for all their cable management and safety needs."We are thrilled to announce these strategic partnerships with Williams Mining and PTS," said Rob Taylor, Managing Director at Greenbuild. "These alliances enable us to broaden our product offerings, ensuring that our customers have access to the best-in-class solutions for their cable management and safety requirements. We look forward to the positive impact these collaborations will have on our ability to serve our clients with excellence."ContactGreenbuild SupplyJulia Scholz...lyAddressHeadquarterSuite One 10 Stephens WayLuscombe QLD 4207, Australia

