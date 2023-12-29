Want To Have Peaceful Relations With All Countries, Including India: Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Pakistan has said that they want to have peaceful relations with all countries, including the eastern neighbor India, media reports said.

“Pakistan is committed to a peaceful neighbourhood and would like to have peaceful relations with all countries in the region, including India,” the Pakistan Foreign Office has said.

The Pakistani media reports -- quoting their Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch -- as having said,“India needs to take steps to create an environment for dialogue.”

“A dialogue with India can only take place based on equality, respect and with discussion on Jammu and Kashmir as the priority issue,” Baloch said.

Baloch also criticised Delhi for putting curbs on Muslim League faction in Kashmir and declaring the Masarat Aalam faction of the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir as an“unlawful association”.

