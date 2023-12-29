Wanted Terrorist Killed In KP: Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Pakistani security forces on Friday said that it has killed a wanted terrorist in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, media reports said.

During a joint operation conducted by police and security forces in the Tank district of the province, the notorious terrorist named Idrees, who belonged to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), got injured and later succumbed to his injuries, police said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Security forces were engaged in a joint operation against terrorists in the Tank district when terrorists attacked the security personnel with automatic weapons, police said, adding that the personnel carried out retaliatory firing and killed the terrorist.

Police said that other terrorists managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the forested area, and an operation is underway to arrest the fleeing terrorists.

The killed terrorist was involved in heinous terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in the province, said the police.

--IANS

int/dan