India Ethanol Market Size To Surpass US$ 6.83 Billion By 2030 | Exhibiting A CAGR Of 15.9%

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The business intelligence report on India Ethanol Market Outlook 2023-2030 defines the major trends determining this domain's growth concerning the competitive and geographical landscape. Moreover, the study covers the challenges that impede industry development and offers insights into untapped opportunities that will spur business expansion during the forecast period 2023-2030.Ethanol is a clear liquid produced by fermenting and distilling plant materials. It is widely used as fuel and feedstock for producing chemicals in India.Market Dynamics:The India ethanol market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing government support in the form of mandatory blending targets. The Government of India has implemented an ethanol blending program wherein oil marketing companies are mandated to blend ethanol with gasoline. This is aimed at reducing import dependence for crude oil as well as improving agricultural incomes by utilizing surplus grains for ethanol production. Currently, the blending target stands at 10% by 2022-23 up from 5% in 2019-20. Several incentives are offered to distilleries for ethanol production capacity additions. Furthermore, growing demand for biofuels to meet environmental targets related to reduction in vehicular emissions will continue to drive the market.

India Ethanol Market Driver:
Increasing production and blending of ethanol in gasoline
India aims to achieve 20% blending of ethanol in petrol by 2030 to curb pollution and reduce import dependence for oil requirements. The government has continuously increased the ethanol blending target from 5% currently to 10% by 2022 and 20% by 2030. Various government policies and schemes supporting production of ethanol from surplus food grains and agricultural residues is driving increasing production capacity of ethanol in the country. Distilleries are investing in expanding and modernizing production facilities to cater growing ethanol demand from oil marketing companies. Higher blending targets also mean stable demand and assured offtake for ethanol producers.Favorable government policies promoting use of biofuelsNational Biofuel Policy 2018 focuses on waste-to-wealth and providing alternative fuels. Schemes like interest subvention, higher purchase price for ethanol are allowing farmers to earn more and distilleries to build profitable businesses. Mandating oil companies to achieve ethanol blending targets or face penalties is ensuring volumes are absorbed from domestic producers. Subsidies for setting up second generation ethanol plants using agricultural waste and crop residues is driving investment in advanced technologies. These progressive policies of government will be a major driver for ethanol industry growth in coming years.India Ethanol Market Restrain:High production cost of ethanol in IndiaSetting up integrated ethanol plants with planting and harvesting facilities requires large capital investments. Dependency on agricultural commodities as feedstock also exposes producers to price volatility risks. Unavailability of advanced technologies for second generation ethanol is keeping costs higher compared to imports. Transportation and logistical challenges in moving ethanol to blending terminals also increases delivered costs for oil marketing companies. Unless technology and process efficiencies improve to lower costs, it will be a challenge for India's ethanol industry to compete with global prices in long run. This is currently a major restrain for achieving higher blending targets economically.India Ethanol Market Opportunity:Adoption of second generation technologiesWhile India's ethanol production currently majorly depends on grain-based first generation technologies, growing emphasis on advanced second generation technologies present a big opportunity. Technologies that utilize agricultural waste and non-food biomass from sources like sugar cane trash, wheat straw, corn stover have potential to address high feedstock costs and sustainability challenges. This provides scope for Indian firms to collaborate and adopt most suitable international technologies customized for domestic conditions. Successful demonstration of commercial scale second generation plants will attract investments in advanced biorefineries and develop sustainable bioenergy value chains. It can significantly boost ethanol output, create rural jobs and provide a major boost to biofuels sector.India Ethanol Market Trend:Emergence of dedicated energy crops for ethanol productionWith government support for research and cultivation of alternative feedstocks, cellulosic and lignocellulosic crops specifically grown for biofuel production are gaining momentum. Crops like energy cane that have high fiber content and yields are being evaluated for their commercial viability. State run agencies are promoting cultivation of such crops in unused wastelands involving farmers. If yields and costs can match grains, it will provide year-round availability of low cost feedstock. Dedicated energy farms model will attract investors and help ethanol industry maintain steady production. This emerging trend has potential to address feedstock shortages and make ethanol industry globally competitive on cost in long term.

Major Players are Covered in this report:
▪️ Praj Industries
▪️ Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
▪️ Shree Renuka Sugars
▪️ Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
▪️ Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

India Ethanol Market Segmentation:
By Source
- Molasses
- Sugar Cane Juice
- Grains
- Others

By End Use
- Fuel
- Industrial Solvents
- Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Automotive
- Others

By Grade:
- Denatured Alcohol
- Undenatured Alcohol
- Rectified Spirit
- Specially Denatured Alcohol
- Fuel Ethanol

By Blending:
- E5
- E10
- E15
- E20
- E25
- E70
- E85
- E95

By Application Method:
- Starch-based
- Sugar-based
- Cellulosic What factors are impeding the growth of the India Ethanol Market?
B. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the India Ethanol Market?
C. Which segment stands out as the leading component in the India Ethanol Market?
D. Who are the key players actively participating in the India Ethanol Market?
E. Which region is poised to take the lead in the India Ethanol Market?
F. What is the projected CAGR for the India Ethanol Market? 