Kazakhstan Numbers Renewable Energy Facilities Put Into Operation In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 29. Kazakhstan has
put into operation 16 renewable energy facilities in 2023, Trend reports.
According to the official data, the total capacity of 16
renewable energy facilities amounted to 495.6 MW, the volume of
investments was $450 million.
Moreover, Kazakhstan is taking consistent steps towards the
development of this field in the country.
Thus, a 5-year auction schedule for the construction of
renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 6.7 GW until
2027 was approved in the country.
This will allow attracting investment into this industry and
increase the production of environmentally friendly energy in the
country in the coming years.
In addition, in 2023, a number of agreements were signed with
foreign investors on the implementation of new large-scale projects
in the field of renewable energy sources.
Thus, it is planned to build three wind power plants with a
total capacity of 3 GW together with the UAE, Total Energies and
China Power International Holding.
Meanwhile, by the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy
facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of
2,400 MW (46 WPPs – 958 MW; 44 SPPs – 1148 MW; 37 HPPs – 280 MW; 3
BioPPs – 1.77 MW).
At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production
amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar
power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934
million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical
energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.
Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with
a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion
tenge (about $374 million).
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.