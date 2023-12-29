Kazakhstan Numbers Renewable Energy Facilities Put Into Operation In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 29. Kazakhstan has put into operation 16 renewable energy facilities in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the official data, the total capacity of 16 renewable energy facilities amounted to 495.6 MW, the volume of investments was $450 million.

Moreover, Kazakhstan is taking consistent steps towards the development of this field in the country.

Thus, a 5-year auction schedule for the construction of renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 6.7 GW until 2027 was approved in the country.

This will allow attracting investment into this industry and increase the production of environmentally friendly energy in the country in the coming years.

In addition, in 2023, a number of agreements were signed with foreign investors on the implementation of new large-scale projects in the field of renewable energy sources.

Thus, it is planned to build three wind power plants with a total capacity of 3 GW together with the UAE, Total Energies and China Power International Holding.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs – 958 MW; 44 SPPs – 1148 MW; 37 HPPs – 280 MW; 3 BioPPs – 1.77 MW).

At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934 million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.

Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion tenge (about $374 million).